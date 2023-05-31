ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two teenagers were taken into custody by police after incidents at Madison Park in the city of Albany.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said a 16-year-old approached an officer who was on his bicycle and engaged in an altercation with the officer. The teen was taken into custody by the officer as well as another cop who was at the park. Police said another 16-year-old approached the officers during the arrest and was also taken into custody.

The officer on the bike was injured and taken to the hospital. Neither teen was injured and both have been charged.