ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department arrested Justin Hartfield, 19, and a 16-year-old following a shots fired incident on Monday night. Officers responded to the area of Sheridan Avenue and Dove Street, where they observed the two fleeing on foot.

The two were taken into custody. Police located two firearms and evidence consistent with gunfire.

Hartfield was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

The 16-year-old was arraigned in Albany County Family Court and remanded to the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility. His identity will not be released due to his age.