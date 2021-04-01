Two police officers injured after seizing three dirt bikes in Albany

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – On March 30, Albany police officers seized three dirt bikes in the City of Albany.

At 6:40 p.m., officers saw a large group of people “dangerously” operating dirt bikes and ATVs on Manning Boulevard between Lark Street and Arbor Drive. As officers approached the group, several of the drivers began to flee, but officers were able to stop two men that were parked on the side of the road with their dirt bikes.

As officers were speaking with them, one of the men started his dirt bike and attempted to

flee, ultimately hitting one of the police officers in the leg. The bike operator then got off his dirt bike, ran, and got onto the back of another bike and fled. Another officer nearby also sustained an injury to his leg.

The other bike operator still at the scene, Dominic Deluca, 21, of Albany was cited for Uninspected

Motor Vehicle, Operating Out of Class, and Unlicensed Operator. He is scheduled to appear in

Albany City Traffic Court at a later date.

Both dirt bikes were seized by officers and towed and both officers were evaluated at a local hospital for their injuries.

Earlier that day at 3:25 p.m., officers saw a man “dangerously” operating an unregistered and uninsured dirt bike near Arbor Hill Elementary School. Officers were able to stop the driver, cite him and seize his bike. Alex Jones, 31, of Poestenkill, was cited for Unregistered All-Terrain Vehicle and Unlicensed Operator. He is scheduled to appear in Albany City Traffic Court at a later date.

In response to the injures, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan Tweeted: “Yet another example of why we must increase the fine and redemption fee for using these illegal vehicles on our streets and sidewalks and in our parks. I commend the members of the @albanypolice who put themselves in harm’s way to prevent these menaces from hurting anyone else.”

To report dirt bikes, ATV’s or motorcycles dangerously operating, call 518-438-4000.