Two men arrested after returning to rental car company to retrieve drugs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a City of Albany man and a City of Schenectady man on drug charges.

On Jan. 13, deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office were alerted by a rental car company at Albany International Airport that an individual had left drugs in the vehicle they returned. Upon the deputies’ arrival, they encountered Aasim J. Hilts, 26, and Shariff A. Frasier who had returned to the airport to retrieve the drugs they forgot in the car.

After interviewing Hilts, he was discovered to have in his possession 140 glassine envelopes containing heroin, over 35 grams of MDMA, 62 counterfeit oxycodone pills pressed with fentanyl, 10 suboxone strips, marijuana, and over $5,600. Frasier was found to have marijuana on himself.

Aasim J. Hilts, 26

Hilts was charged with:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (a class A Felony)

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a class B Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (a class C Felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (a class D Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (a class A Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree (a violation)

Hilts was arraigned at Colonie Town Court and was released under the supervision of Albany County Probation.

Frasier was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree (a violation) and was released on appearance tickets to appear at Colonie Town Court at a later date.