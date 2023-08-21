ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were injured in a crash on Central Avenue early in the morning on August 20, according to the Albany Police Department. The incident occurred between Lexington Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard.

On Sunday at 2:20 a.m., police determined through investigation that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Central Avenue reportedly merged from the left lane into the eastbound right lane, where two oncoming motorcyclists were driving. The vehicle did not hit the motorcycles, but both motorcycles collided with each other, resulting in the two riders being ejected.

One of the motorcyclists sustained traumatic injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center, while the other rider sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention. Police say the driver of the car stopped immediately and was cooperative with the investigation.