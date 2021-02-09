Two Capital Region men charged after officers found a gun, 4 different drugs during a traffic stop

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Feb. 6 just after midnight, a traffic stop was conducted on Sand Creek Road after observing a driver commit multiple violations. After checking the license, it was discovered that the driver, Dorrel Williams, 29, of Schenectady had an active warrant out of the City of Schenectady.

Further investigation revealed that Williams ecstasy pills with him. After searching the vehicle, officers found an unloaded .22 caliber High Standard Model 107 handgun, cocaine, Xanax pills, additional ecstasy pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The handgun had been intentionally defaced to make the serial number illegible.

Dorrel Williams, 29, of Schenectady

Shaimeek Collins, 22, of Rensselaer (Colonie Police Department)

Williams, and the passenger, Shaimeek Collins, 22, of Rensselaer were both taken into custody and charged with the following crimes.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (felonies)

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Additionally, Williams was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and various vehicle and traffic violations.

Both men were arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court. Williams was released under the supervision of Albany County Probation. Collins was released on his own recognizance.