Two arrested in Albany after police find illegal handguns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two 19-year-old men have been arrested in Albany after being found in possession of two loaded illegal handguns. Officers found the weapons on Thursday evening while responding to a community complaint in the area of Madison Avenue and Green Street.

Neylson Wagner of Schenectady and Anthony Anastasio of Albany have been charged with two counts of Second Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and one count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Officers say they discovered the pair smoking marijuana in a vehicle at around 6:50 p.m.. Upon further investigation, the men were also allegedly a loaded 9mm handgun and a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

Anastasio is also on felony probation for a previous gun related incident. In June of 2019, he fired several shots on Lark Street.

A .45 caliber handgun was subsequently located and he was charged with one count of First Degree Reckless Endangerment and Second Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Both Wagner and Anastasio are scheduled to be arraigned today in Albany Criminal Court.

