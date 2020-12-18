Two Albany men arrested on heroin and fentanyl charge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – David Colon, 39, and Adalberto Gonzalez, 56, both of Albany were detained on Dec. 17 after being arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with possession and the intent to distribute heroin laced with fentanyl.

Both Colon and Gonzalez appeared on Dec. 17 before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel and were ordered detained pending trial.

The charges filed against Colon and Gonzalez carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of supervised release of at least three years and up to life.

This case is being investigated by the DEA, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Police Department, Colonie Police Department, and the Troy Police Department.