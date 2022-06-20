DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twisted Vine Wine & Tap in Delmar will no longer be offering dinner service as usual. Owners Daniel Casey and Brendan McCann said they are changing their business model to focus on a new venture with their sister company Perfect Blend Café & Bakery.

Twisted Vine Wine & Tap will now be used as a prep kitchen, private events space, and office space. However, the owners still plan to host wine pairing and beer pairing dinners, have live music and offer catering and to-go dinner packages from the space.

“We have several opportunities to grow our business at Perfect Blend and feel that making this transition is in the best interest of our ownership, our families, and our staff. Our hope is that, ultimately, it is the best possible decision we can make for our customers as well,” said the owners.

Twisted Vine Wine & Tap has been in Delmar and at the Four Corners for almost seven years. It’s a beer and wine bar, which also served food pairings. Perfect Blend Café & Bakery is also located in Delmar and serves pastries, desserts, and drinks.

“We sincerely thank all of our loyal customers for their support over the years and we are extremely excited for this next chapter in our business here in the Four Corners!” said the owners.