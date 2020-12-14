Tulip Project is planting smiles on nursing home residents in the 518

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Meghan Regan and her family have been helping to spread positive thoughts and creativity to local nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. After starting small, eventually their efforts blossomed into the Tulip Project.

On Friday, Meghan and her sister stopped by the Delmar Center to drop off holiday decorations, records, and more for the 120 residents that call the center home.

“We are so grateful for Meghan and the tulip project to donate all these stuff for the residents, especially because their families can’t go see them during the holidays so we appreciate this donation,” said Delmar Center Recreation Director Lilly Patel.

For December, the group wants to ramp up their efforts to spread a little extra holiday cheer to local nursing homes.

In addition to weekly visits to drop off donations, Meghan is holding a holiday blanket drive. So far they’ve collected 200 blankets.

To support their efforts or to donate an item to the Tulip Project, check out their Facebook group.