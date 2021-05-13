TSA stops Johnston man from bringing two loaded guns, extra ammunition onto flight at Albany Intl.

A Johnston, New York, man was stopped by TSA officers who caught him with these two loaded guns in his backpack at Albany International Airport on May 11. (TSA photo)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a Johnston man from carrying two loaded guns and extra ammunition onto his flight at Albany International Airport on May 11.

TSA officers saw the two loaded handguns in the man’s backpack as it entered the checkpoint X-ray. The police were alerted and subsequently interviewed him.

One of the loaded guns was a .45 caliber with nine bullets with one in the chamber. The other was a .380 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets. In addition to the guns, TSA officers found a gun magazine loaded with six more bullets.

“To say that you forgot that you had two loaded handguns with an extra magazine with additional ammunition is inexcusable,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “If you own firearms, you need to know where they are at all times and you need to know the proper way to transport your guns for a flight. This individual had a New York State gun permit for his weapons, but that is not a free pass to bring your guns into the cabin of an airplane. He now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing loaded guns to a security checkpoint. The fact that one of the guns had a bullet in the chamber was just an accident waiting to happen. This was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers.”

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are absolutely not permitted to be carried onto planes. Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.