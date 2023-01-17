ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be conducting a series of recruitment events to hire additional officers to work at Albany International Airport in preparation for the busy spring and summer travel seasons. There are currently openings for both full-time and part-time positions as TSA officers at Albany with a starting salary of $27,753 annually for individuals hired before July.

That annual salary at Albany is scheduled to increase starting in July to $38,650. After a TSA officer has been working at Albany for one year beyond July 1, 2023, the annual salary jumps to $47,878 and after two years from their hire date it escalates again to $58,563 per year, representing over $20,000 increase in pay.

Informational recruitment tables will be staffed inside the airport terminal on the ground floor near the Information Desk every Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Individuals who are interested in finding out more information about applying for a position as a TSA officer can visit the recruitment table to learn more about the job as well as what the hiring process entails.

TSA is also participating in the Schenectady College and Career Outreach Center and Department of Labor annual job fair slated for January 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The job fair is located in the arcade area on the first floor of Center City, 433 State Street in Schenectady.

“The TSA is an agency that protects our national security, and it is staffed by well-trained and professional officers who ensure the millions of passengers who transit through the airport arrive at their destination safely. It is also a personally rewarding Federal job that offers significant benefits and annual opportunities to see healthy salary increases,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York. “Opportunities for professional growth are endless, and new hires will be performing a vital role in the protection of our country.”

Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, and they are paid while undergoing training.