ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is now hiring people to work at Albany International Airport in preparation for the busy spring and summer travel seasons. According to the TSA, officers can see a jump of $20,000 in annual salary after two years on the job.

“The TSA is an agency that protects our national security and it is staffed by well-trained and professional officers who ensure the millions of passengers who transit through airport arrive at their destination safely,” said Bart Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York. “It is also a personally rewarding Federal job that offers significant benefits and annual opportunities to see healthy salary increases. Opportunities for professional growth are endless, and new hires will be performing a vital role in the protection of our country.”

The TSA says there are openings for full and part-time positions at Albany International Airport with starting salary of $37,753 annually for those hired before July. Information recruitment tables will be inside the airport terminal at the bottom of the escalator between the baggage claim area and the Information Desk every Thursday throughout March from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants do not need previous experience in security or law enforcement fields.

TSA will also participate in the Berne-Knox Westerlo School District Career Fair on Friday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school gymnasium, 1738 Helderberg Trail, Berne, NY 12023. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and are paid while undergoing training.

TSA officers are tasked with screening thousands of airline travelers daily to ensure they arrive where they are going safely.