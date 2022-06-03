COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Georgia man is in custody after attempting to bring a weapon through airport security at the Albany County International Airport on Friday. The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested Valdez M. Johnson, 41, for possession of a loaded .22 caliber handgun.

According to the airport, TSA agents said Johnson allegedly attempted to bring the loaded handgun in his luggage which was detected through the security checkpoint. Johnson did not have an NYS pistol permit and was on his way back to Georgia after spending 10 days in the Capital Region.

Charged:

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

One county of third-degree possession of a weapon (felony).

One count of criminal possession of a firearm (misdemeanor).

Johnson was arranged at the Town of Colonie Court. He was remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility with bail set at $2,500.