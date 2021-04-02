TSA looking to hire more officers at Albany International Airport

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tsa hiring

(Transportation Security Administration)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be participating in the Albany Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21 at the Holiday Inn Express and Conference Center in Latham.

The TSA team at Albany International Airport is looking to fill several positions at the airport within the next few months. It’s part of a national effort to hire 6,000 officers to be prepared for projected summer travel volumes. TSA expects to screen a greater volume of travelers regularly by summer and needs additional officers to support its security mission.

Starting pay differs slightly in each area due to locality pay initiatives. Hourly starting pay for Albany is $16.48 an hour. TSA offers part-time employees opportunities for pay increases after six months. Benefits of working at TSA for both part- and full-time employees include paid training, annual and sick leave, and health care plans.

TSA is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment and encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply, including military veterans and persons with disabilities.

For more information on the duties of a TSA officer and to learn a little more about TSA’s mission, a video titled “Day in the Life of a TSO” is available. To view open positions for TSA officers around the country, visit the TSA online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire