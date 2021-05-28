TSA hiring for more agents at Albany International Airport

COLONIE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Transportation Security Administration is continuing their search for new employees at the Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany airports.

TSA is offering those who onboard into a position with the agency a $500 bonus and another $500 bonus after one year of service within TSA.

The push to hire new TSA officers is in anticipation of increased summer travel as more people get vaccinated. Officials say a majority of the positions are part-time.

A breakdown of payrates is below:

LocationPayrate
Buffalo-Niagara International Airport$17.11/hour
Syracuse Hancock International Airport$16.51/hour
Albany International Airport$16.48/hour
TSA says they’re offering full and part-time positions with an opportunity for an increase in pay after six months of employment. As far benefits, they include “paid training, annual and sick leave and strong health care plans.”

To get a better feel for the job, TSA produced a video titled “Day in the Life of a TSO.”

To view available positions, click here.

