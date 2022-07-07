TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy man has been sentenced to a gun charge-related incident in the city of Albany on November 13, 2021. Oursavion Robinson, 18, of Troy was sentenced to seven years in State Prison, and three years of post-release supervision before a judge in Albany County Supreme Court.

According to an alleged indictment, Robinson possessed two loaded firearms, and a high-capacity magazine during an incident that took place in the 400-block area of Third Street. Robinson plead guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree on May 5, 2022.

The guilty plea satisfies an initial indictment in which Robinson faced multiple weapons charges in connection to the incident. Assistant District Attorney Stephen Lydon handled the prosecution of this case.