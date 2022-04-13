BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the Bethlehem Police Department said a Brian D. Fogarty, 48, of Troy was arrested in connection to an arson investigation that started on September 20, 2020. Fogarty is accused of setting fire to a home in Glenmont on Quincy Court, police said.

Charges:

Second-degree arson (felony)

Second-degree criminal mischief (felony)

First-degree reckless endangerment (felony)

providing a false written statement (misdemeanor)

Fogarty has been arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility. He was subsequently held without bail due to having two prior felony convictions officials said. He is due back in court on May 3.

According to the police, no further information is being released at this time. This investigation remains ongoing.