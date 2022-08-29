MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man who stopped his car in the middle lane of I-787 Saturday morning was struck and killed by his own car, according to the New York State Police. After stopping the car, Eddie Robinson, 84, got out and stood in front of it. Shortly thereafter, the car was hit from behind.

Robinson’s car was pushed into him, and he later succumbed to his injuries at Albany Medical Center. Officers are unsure why he stopped his car in the middle of the road.

The collision is under investigation and the State Police is asking for witnesses or anyone with any information to call Investigators at (518) 724-7565.