Troy man arrested for grand larceny

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Sean M. McCafferty, 40, of Troy, for allegedly stealing nearly $6,000.

Sheriff’s investigators arrested McCafferty on Monday after they say he scammed a victim in New Scotland out of $5,711.72. Under false pretenses, McCafferty is alleged to have been paid for a construction job at a residence that he never even started.

McCafferty stands accused of third-degree grand larceny, a D class felony that carries up to seven years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

