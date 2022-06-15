ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A repeat offender from Troy will be spending 35 years behind bars after admitting Tuesday that he shot and killed an “unintended victim” on First Street in 2021. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, saying that he killed Sharaf Addailam, 35, at First and Quail Streets on May 21, 2021, around 2:30 p.m.

Addailam fell to gun violence that plagued the city in 2021. He was one of two people murdered in Albany on May 21, within hours of one another. Lashon Turner, 39, was shot to death later in the day on Central Avenue in an unrelated incident. Natural Wise Joseph, 34, pleaded guilty to that shooting in May. The men were just two of six homicide victims in the month of May 2021 in Albany.

An indictment alleged that Sabb fired a handgun at a group of people when he killed Addailam. Four other people were injured, including Ahquis Tarver. On Tuesday, Sabb pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree assault for that shooting.

Sabb agreed to serve 25 years for the manslaughter conviction, followed by 10 years for the attempted first-degree assault judgment. He is expected to be sentenced to an aggregate term of 35 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, when he is sentenced on August 19.

Sabb killed Addailaim less than three months after he was sentenced for making an interstate transmission of a threat to injure another person. In 2020, Saab used Facebook Live to threaten to attack Troy Police at a protest planned for June 7, 2020. Shirtless and smoking in the recordings, he said he would throw bricks at Troy Police and City Hall, and run officers over in a vehicle.