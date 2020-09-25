Tri-City ValleyCats wrap up ‘4 in 24’ project

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Normally, it’s all done in 24 hours, but much like everything else, the Pandemic slowed things down. Three and a half months later, the Tri-City ValleyCats “4 in 24” project wraps up with its final field renovation.

“It’s just the way it goes right now,” General Manager of the Tri-City ValleyCats, Matt Callahan, said. “We are just trying to make sure that we complete the project and spreading things out based on the resources and different timelines that we are all facing with everything going on.”

The 10th annual project ends by completing a Watervliet softball field that was in need of a change.

“We want to make sure that we are providing opportunities for boys and girls to get out and be active and fall in love with team sports,” Callahan said. “I think it’s just important to encourage kids to participate in all sports, youth sports, and learn those team dynamics and just get out and be active.”

As Watervliet continues to take on projects around the city, Mayor Charles Patricelli says this opportunity is just another example of how the community comes together.

The “4 in 24” project is something that the Tri-City ValleyCats organization, Blueshield of Northeastern New York and Hannaford Supermarkets are extremely proud to be part of. Even though the time-frame was a little bit different this year, they’re committed to finishing the remodel and renovations to help younger athletes get on and stay on the field for years to come.

“We are all committed to trying to make a positive impact on the Capital Region community and it’s not always easy to do that,” Callahan said. “That’s what makes it that much more meaningful and that much more important to step up and try to do what you can.”

“This community is kind of like one big neighborhood you know everybody and you are getting to know more and more,” Mayor Patricelli said. “COVID slowed us down but it did not stop us. I mean, we kept on going and whatever we could do, we pushed for it.”

