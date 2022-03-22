COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Regional Food Bank’s twelfth annual Mac-N-Cheese Bowl has been scheduled for March 26 in Cohoes. The event will cause several parking restrictions and road closures.
Parking restrictions
- No parking in the city parking lots on Remsen Street beginning Friday, March 25 at 7 a.m. through Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m.
- On-street parking will be restricted on Remsen Street from Columbia Street to Cayuga Street. All vehicles must be removed from the street by 6:00 a.m. on Saturday March 26, to avoid being towed.
Road closures
- Remsen Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Columbia Street to Cayuga Street, Saturday, March 26.
- Entering and exiting will be restricted on Remsen Street until the event is over. Park outside of the area before 6:00 a.m. on Saturday March 26 if you need to travel.
The Cohoes Mac-N-Cheese Bowl features competing Mac-N-Cheese tasting stations, beer tastings, and more. Beer sampling from six local craft beverage breweries is for VIP ticket holders only, which are on-sale now online.
General admission tickets to the event cost $30, while those VIP tickets will cost you $50. All proceeds benefit the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.