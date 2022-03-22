COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Regional Food Bank’s twelfth annual Mac-N-Cheese Bowl has been scheduled for March 26 in Cohoes. The event will cause several parking restrictions and road closures.

Parking restrictions

No parking in the city parking lots on Remsen Street beginning Friday, March 25 at 7 a.m. through Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

On-street parking will be restricted on Remsen Street from Columbia Street to Cayuga Street. All vehicles must be removed from the street by 6:00 a.m. on Saturday March 26, to avoid being towed.

Road closures

Remsen Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Columbia Street to Cayuga Street, Saturday, March 26.

Entering and exiting will be restricted on Remsen Street until the event is over. Park outside of the area before 6:00 a.m. on Saturday March 26 if you need to travel.

The Cohoes Mac-N-Cheese Bowl features competing Mac-N-Cheese tasting stations, beer tastings, and more. Beer sampling from six local craft beverage breweries is for VIP ticket holders only, which are on-sale now online.

General admission tickets to the event cost $30, while those VIP tickets will cost you $50. All proceeds benefit the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.