Travel Advisory to go into effect at midnight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— If you travel into New York State from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Utah, Texas, or the Carolinas, Governor Cuomo wants you to self quarantine for 2 weeks.

Governor Cuomo is not the first to try to invoke such a measure. In March, Florida’s Governor DeSantis told all travelers from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to quarantine for 2 weeks after entering his state.



According to Governor Cuomo , those who break self-quarantine and spread covid-19 to others, could face up to a $10,000 Fine and could face mandatory quarantine if they are caught.



“Infection rate formula will be 10 per 100,000 on a 7 day rolling average and 10 percent of the total population on a 7 day rolling average,” explained Governor Cuomo. So any state that has an infection rate above that would require a 14 day quarantine.”



While the governor earlier today said people will likely tell on those who are not quarantining, not everyone thinks that it will deter people from going out in public— especially if they are only in New York for a short amount of time.

“We saw it down in Florida when it first started,” stated Fred Jack who was visiting the Capital Region from Florida. “People are just gonna want to do what they want to do. And hopefully the people who are vulnerable stay home.”