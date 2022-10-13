LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers that the ramp connecting to the northbound Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) from westbound Troy Schenectady Road (State Route Two) at Exit six will be closed for the weekend. The closure will last from Friday, October 14 at 10 p.m., until Monday, October 17 at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The connection from eastbound Troy Schenectady Road (State Route 7) to the northbound Northway will stay open. During the closure, westbound Troy Schenectady Road (Route two) drivers looking to travel north will be detoured to the southbound Northway, where they can reach Exit five for State Route 155 (Watervliet Shaker Road); from there, drivers can loop back to reach the northbound Northway.

Drivers should be aware that the ramp connecting to the southbound Adirondack Northway (I-87) from eastbound Troy Schenectady Road (Route seven) at Exit six will be closed for the weekend from Friday, October 21, at 10 p.m., until Monday, October 24 at 6 a.m., weather permitting. The connection from westbound Troy Schenectady Road (Route two) to the southbound Northway will remain open.

During the closure, eastbound Troy Schenectady Road drivers will be detoured to Latham Circle, where they can loop around to head west to reach the southbound Northway on-ramp. Work and closures are weather permitting, and could be postponed to future weekends if necessary due to weather conditions.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a driver’s license.

Drivers are urged to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever passing roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.