ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) — Transitions, a program focused on building academic, career and life skills for young adults with autism and other learning differences, is opening a new campus in Albany. A press conference and open house will be held to celebrate the opening.

The new campus will be located at 2 Tower Place, Suite 101, Stuyvesant Plaza, Albany. Parking will be available in the front and rear of the building.

Press conference, December 13, 10:30 a.m., 2 Tower Place, Suite 101, Stuyvesant Plaza, Albany

Open House, December 13, 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., 2 Tower Place, Suite 101, Stuyvesant Plaza, Albany

Transitions is a program of the Arc Lexington that prepares teens and young adults with autism and learning differences for college, careers, and independence. The program is geared towards putting students on the path to success and providing equal opportunities. Visit the Transitions website for more information.