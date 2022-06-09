ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York will host a transgender name change clinic on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Their office is located at 95 Central Avenue.

The clinic is free for anyone who needs to change their legal name due to a gender change and qualifies for services through the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York (LASNNY). Volunteer attorneys will assist qualifying transgender individuals in filling out the paperwork for pro se name changes. The attorneys’ help is limited to completing the paperwork, and they will not represent clients in court.

To register, call the LASNNY at (518) 462-6765. To participate, you must call by Tuesday, June 21, and all paperwork must be returned by Thursday, June 23. The event will be presented by both LASNNY and In Our Own Voices, Inc.