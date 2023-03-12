ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man and woman were arrested on Saturday following a traffic stop on drug and firearm-related charges. Carlos Rosarosa, 46, and Francheska Dejesus-Melendez, 41, allegedly had 54 bags containing fentanyl at the time of their arrest.

On Saturday, around 8:40 p.m., deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Deputies identified Rosarosa as the driver and Dejesus-Melendez as the passenger. Through an investigation, deputies say they found a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition and a second extended magazine loaded with 23 rounds of ammunition. The Taurus semi-automatic handgun was allegedly reported stolen out of Pennsylvania. Deputies say they also found 54 bags of fentanyl.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Both were taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as pre-arraigned detainees. They are set to appear in Albany City Court on Sunday.