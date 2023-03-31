ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop on Washington Avenue Thursday afternoon ended in drug charges for two people, according to a press release from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies stopped a car around 3:45 p.m., near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Lark Street.

According to the release, Bilal Ahmad, 22, was behind the wheel. Police say he had a revoked license, which resulted in a misdemeanor charge of aggravated unlicensed operation.

The car’s two passengers were identified as Wayne J. Vandiver, 29, and Ashley R. Steenburn, 36, both of Catskill. Deputies found cocaine on Vandiver and fentanyl on Steenburn, the release stated.

Steenburn was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. She was also charged with the misdemeanor of criminally using drug paraphernalia and sent to Albany County Jail.

Vandiver was hit with a misdemeanor possession charge and released on appearance tickets. His next court date was not publicly announced.