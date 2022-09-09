ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Traffic was slowed in the eastbound lanes of the New York State Thruway Friday morning, after a crash blocked the left lane. The incident took place near Exit 24 in Albany, at about 8:30 a.m.

State transportation officials said one person involved in the crash was injured. The extent of their injuries is not known.

At about 8:40 a.m., stop-and-go traffic was reported due to the crash. Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible during the morning commute.

Just after 9:00 a.m., officials said the road had reopened. Traffic was still taking a hit from the crash a half hour later. This is a developing story, and no further information is available.