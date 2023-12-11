ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lane closures and traffic delays are set to continue near the Empire State Plaza due to a water main break on Sunday. The South Mall Arterial westbound before South Swan Street is closed at this time.

Due to issues stemming from the main break, the Swan Street Building will also be closed on Monday. All parking levels will remain open.

“It’s a process,” Albany Water Commissioner Joe Coffey told NEWS10 Monday, “and that process is going to take us a couple of days to get everything back to normal.”

Coffey said that Sunday night, a contractor put in a line stop to isolate the problem area. Monday, crews continued digging so they can safely work around the pipe.

“This main was put in in 1964. It was a relocation of a main to build the Empire State Plaza, so when you think about it, it’s coming up on 60 years,” Coffey explained.

Coffey said while the design life of a pipe is usually 100 years, this one is under a particularly high amount of pressure. He is assessing what to do next.

“This is the second break we’ve had here, and it’s a difficult location to have breaks, so we’re looking at ways we could potentially mitigate that,” Coffey said.

Stay with NEWS10 as updates become available.