ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stop-and-go traffic was reported on the eastbound New York State Thruway Tuesday morning after several cars crashed near Exit 24. The first crash took place at about 6:10 a.m., and another was reported a half-hour later.

The left-most eastbound lane was closed for a short time after the second crash. State transportation officials said the lane has since re-opened, but traffic was still backed up past Exit 25 in Schenectady as of 6:47 a.m.

Officials recommend you allow extra time for the morning commute if using the Thruway Tuesday. This is a developing story, and no further details are available at this time.