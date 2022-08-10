SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The righthand lane of the Thruway Northbound has been closed after a tractor-trailer burst into flames Wednesday morning, according to the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT). Officials said traffic was slowed for at least a mile behind the crash scene, as of 5:45 a.m.

The blaze was first reported at about 5 a.m. Several fire companies have been called to assist.

There is no further information available, at this time. Check NEWS10’s Traffic Tracker online for updates, and stay tuned as the road re-opens.