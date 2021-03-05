Town of Colonie Republicans announce candidates for this year’s elections

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Republican Town Chair, Tony DiPiazza, announced on Friday the slate of Republican candidates who will be running for this year’s local elections.

The Honorable Peter Crummey will be stepping down as Town Justice to run for Town Supervisor. Antonio Boncordo, Jeffrey Madden and Alexandra Velella will be running for Town Board. Jennifer Whalen will be running for Town Justice, and Andrew Summers and Norman Massry will be seeking re-election as Town Justices. Julie Gansle and Michele Zilgme are running for re-election for Town Clerk and Receiver of Taxes, respectively.

“We are very excited to have these candidates represent the Republican Party, they all have the experience and enthusiasm that make them uniquely qualified for these elected positions,” said Town Chair Tony DiPiazza. “All of these candidates have lived here for years and know the needs of our community intimately. I look forward to seeing them in office, where I know they will represent the Town of Colonie with honor.”

The Town Supervisor, Paula Mahan, is now serving in her seventh term as Colonie Town Supervisor. She was first elected in 2008.

The current Town Board is made up of Rick Field, Danielle Futia, David Green, Melissa Jeffers, Linda Murphy, and Jill Penn, and the current Court consists of the Honorable Peter Crummey, the Honorable Andrew Sommers and the Honorable Norman Massry.

Local elections will take place on November 2.