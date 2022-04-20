COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Colonie Golf Course is opening on April 22 for the 2022 season. The course will open 27 holes on Friday at noon for walking only.

Carts will be available beginning Monday, April 25. The remaining nine holes are tentatively scheduled to open on Wednesday, April 27.

“The Town of Colonie Golf course has always been an important part of our parks system and has provided a great golfing experience for nearly 60 years. I am committed to keeping our course open and maintaining our course at its highest level possible,” said Town Supervisor Peter Crummey.

A new online Point of Sale system has been implemented which will streamline operations at the course. Tee times, payments, gift cards, and other options will be available through this system by logging into your account.

“In an effort to ensure the operation and high maintenance standards of the course, earlier this year I established a Golf Course Advisory Committee. The committee will assist in evaluating all policies and procedures relating to the course and help develop a strategic plan for any improvements,” said Crummey.

The Town of Colonie Golf Course is the home site of the Northeastern New York Professional Golfers’ Association. The initial 18 holes were designed and opened in 1969. An additional 9 holes opened in 1982 and the last nine opened in 1998.