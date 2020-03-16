Town of Colonie closes all buildings

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Colonie is the latest municipality to close its public spaces.
Colonie released a statement Monday announcing the closure of all public buildings, with the exception of Public Safety, until further notice.
Hoping to safeguard the health of the entire community, Town Supervisor Paula Mahan says you should still call 911 if there is an emergency.
LATEST STORIES:
- NY coordinating COVID-19 response with CT, NJ
- Digital Exclusive: Jeff Mead on Cool Insuring Arena closing due to coronavirus
- Regal to close all theaters amid coronavirus outbreak
- City of Albany parking rules still in effect
- To curb spread of coronavirus, massive shutdowns underway across US