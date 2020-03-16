Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Bars/restaurants (will still offer take-out), gyms, theaters, casinos to close by 8 p.m.

Town of Colonie closes all buildings

Albany County

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Colonie is the latest municipality to close its public spaces.  

Colonie released a statement Monday announcing the closure of all public buildings, with the exception of Public Safety, until further notice. 

Hoping to safeguard the health of the entire community, Town Supervisor Paula Mahan says you should still call 911 if there is an emergency. 

