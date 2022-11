COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Coeymans, in Albany County, will celebrate its 350th birthday on April 7, 2023. The town is working on several events to ring in the occasion. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can download an application online.

The celebration committee is planning a celebration weekend for the entire community. “Skeeter Creek” will perform Friday night, April 7, at Joralemon Park. Saturday night, April 8, “Sugar Skull” will be playing followed by “The Refrigerators.”