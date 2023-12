ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Town Hall meeting will be held Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pine Hills Library. All are welcome to attend to ask questions about the college’s closure.

The College of Saint Rose announced it will close its doors following the 2023-24 academic year in late November. Since the college announced its plans to close, other local colleges like Union College and Siena College have announced plans to help current Saint Rose students transfer.