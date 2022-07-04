ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Albany is offering guided walking tours of Albany’s former brewing districts this summer. The tours will be held monthly from July to September.

The tours will be led by Craig Gravina, Albany Beer Historian and co-founder of the Albany Ale Project. Each tour highlights a different neighborhood and the impact that beer and ale had on Albany.

Schedule

July 7: Downtown Albany from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meet at Albany Pump Station, 19 Quackenbush Square.

August 11: Center Square from Albany from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meet at the Lionheart Pub and Brewery, 448 Madison Avenue.

September 8: Warehouse District, Albany from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meet at Nine Pin Ciderworks, 929 Broadway.

“Beer and Albany go hand in hand. Brewing has been part of Albany’s history and culture since the earliest Dutch settlers, and by the 1800s the city had become one of North America’s most prolific brewing centers. Albany Ale could be found all over the Western Hemisphere!” said Gravina.

Tickets cost $15 each. You can buy tickets on Discover Albany’s Eventbrite page.