Touhey Family nature preserve opens in Delmar Monday

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Touhey Family Preserve opened on Monday, offering an easy 1-mile loop through forest habitat with scenic views of the Phillipin Kill river and the neighboring Phillipin Kill Preserve.

The open field on the north end of the property is one of the last indicators of the land’s agricultural past. (MHLC)

The preserve’s wetlands provide vital nesting habitat for green heron, wood ducks, and black ducks. (MHLC)

Trails of the Touhey Family Preserve wind through forest, field, and wetlands. (MHLC)

“You don’t have to be a resident of Bethlehem or Delmar or Slingerlands to enjoy this lovely piece of land. We can be a part of a little bit of evening out the scales of environmental justice and enabling people to enjoy this land,” says Charles Touhey. “We are very happy today to dedicate and to consecrate this wonderful piece of land for the benefit of everyone to use.”

The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy opened its twentieth preserve, featuring diverse woodlands, wetlands, open fields, a small pond, and a new trail system, at 911 Delaware Avenue in Delmar. The 49-acre property was the original homestead of the Touhey family—Carl, Charlie, Virginia, John, and Lila—well-known locally for their philanthropic causes in the community.

“People are discovering the outdoors and discovering what relief there is getting together on the preserves and just simply taking a walk to enjoy nature,” said MHLC Executive Director Mark King, adding: “We are so thankful to the Touhey family for this generous gift to the community.” The family worked with MHLC to make the Touhey land—once a 100-acre farm stretching from Orchard Street to Delaware Avenue—public.

MHLC is a nonprofit working to preserve and conserve the landscapes of the Mohawk and Hudson River valleys, having protected more than 12,500 acres of land in the Capital Region since 1992. In honor of the Touhey Preserve—the organization’s 20th preserve—donations to MHLC will be matched, up to $20,000.

LATEST STORIES