Top 7 fine dining restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Albany that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Rating: 4/5 (160 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

Price: $$$$

Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Road

Rating: 4/5 (207 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$$$

Address: 49 Grand Street

Rating: 4/5 (522 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

Price: $$$$

Address: 42-44 State Street

Rating: 4/5 (310 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

Price: $$$$

Address: 1470 Western Avenue

Rating: 4.5/5 (225 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$$$

Address: 662 Central Avenue

Rating: 4.5/5 (286 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Indonesian, American

Price: $$$$

Address: 25 Chapel Street

