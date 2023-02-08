GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jericho Drive-in and Twist is opening this Friday as a sweet start to the season. Their sundae of the week named “The Sweetheart” is just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Despite the cold, Jericho Drive-in and Twist Ice Cream Shoppe will be opening for the season this Friday, February 9 serving up their tasty treats. The shoppe explains the upcoming flavor of the week will be red velvet also in coordination with the loving holiday. They will also be continuing their ice cream pies for the season starting with their red velvet pie.

Jericho Drive-in and Twist will be open everyday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 19 Jericho Road in Glenmont. The shoppe is also hiring for the 2023 season. If you’re 16 years or older, you can head to the shoppe’s website, print out the application and drop it off at the ice cream stand.