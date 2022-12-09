COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko visited the Heroes Hideout at Colonie Center on Friday to discuss the Stopping Grinch Bots Act.

The act would crack down on cyber grinchies that use bot technology to quickly buy up whole inventories of popular holiday gifts to resell them at drastically higher prices. The congressman condemned those who use bots and said they not only hurt families preparing for the holidays, but everyone involved in the sale of the gift.

With the expansion of e-commerce as a result of the pandemic, grinch bots have only gotten worse. Tonko is urging the Federal Trade Commission to try and stop the mass market manipulation.