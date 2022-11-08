ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Democratic incumbent Paul Tonko has declared victory over Republican Liz Joy in the race for the 20th Congressional District seat. This is the second election in a row that Tonko and Joy have faced off against each other.

Tonko has served in the house of representatives for over a dozen years. Tonko told NEWS10 back in October, “my style as a legislator is to be focused on bringing people together.”

Tonko further mentioned to NEWS10 his intention to work across the aisle, saying, “I’m listening to our communities and moving forward to tackle those challenges by developing a bipartisan approach.” The 20th congressional district includes all of Albany, Schenectady, and Rensselaer counties and the southern half of Saratoga County.

Tonko released the following statement:

“Our campaign has always been about delivering results for the Capital Region, fighting for working families, defending voting and abortion rights, and strengthening democracy. That campaign doesn’t end tonight just because New Yorkers sent me back to work. There is plenty to do and I’m rolling up my sleeves first thing Wednesday morning.”