Tivoli Preserve daylighting project receives EPA recognition

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany’s Tivoli Park Preserve “Stream Daylighting” Project received an honorable mention in the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) program. This program recognizes “exceptional” projects and highlights them nationally.

Participating state programs each nominate one project that exemplifies one or more of the following evaluation criteria: innovative financing, system partnerships, community engagement, environmental and public health protection, and problem solving.

“We are honored to receive this recognition as it demonstrates our commitment to innovation and protecting the environmental and public health, all while engaging the community.” said Albany Water Commissioner Joe Coffey. “We are extremely proud of this project and that it was acknowledged at a national level by the EPA.”

In 2019, the green infrastructure practice of Stream Daylighting was used in Tivoli Park Preserve to restore a 1,500-foot portion of Patroon Creek. This section of creek previously flowed underground through a large pipe, which was installed over 90 years ago. During the process of daylighting, the pipe was removed and a stream “corridor” was used instead. The new stream will help reduce flooding, improve water quality, and create important habitat for various species of aquatic life and pollinator species.

The Project cost approximately $3 million, with $1 million provided from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation as a Water Quality Improvement Grant, and $1.1 million from the Environmental Facilities Corporation as a Green Infrastructure Grant Program.