Times Union Center to host vaccine clinic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 22, Albany County will be hosting a Pfizer COVID vaccine event at the Times Union Center. The event will run from 2-7 p.m.

The event is open to all residents ages 16 and over, but those who are under 18 will need to bring a signed consent form.

The County reminds residents:

  • You must have an appointment.
  • Do not arrive more than 15 minutes early
  • Vaccination slots are non-transferable
  • At check-in, you must provide ID and documentation to prove you meet the eligibility criteria
  • If you make an appointment but do not meet the eligibility criteria, you will not be vaccinated

