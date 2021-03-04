Times, locations announced for Colonie PD public comment sessions

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In response to Executive Order 203, the Town of Colonie will be having a comprehensive review of current police force deployments, strategies, policies and procedures. And, they will be providing an opportunity for members of the public to comment on the proposed plan.

The Town of Colonie has made the proposed plan available for review to the public. After public comments have been considered, the proposed plan will be presented to the Colonie Town Board and be finalized by April 1.

There will be two public comment sessions. The first will be on March 9 at 7 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room of The Crossings. The second will take place on March 11 at 6 p.m. immediately before the Town Board Meeting at Town Hall in room 534.

Due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions, the maximum number of members of the public that may gather in the Meeting Room is limited to fifty (50) individuals at any one time.

The Town of Colonie is now encouraging members of the public to review the draft report and provide written comments in the following ways:

For those who do not have access to the internet, copies of the draft report are available for review in the vestibule at Town Hall on New Loudon Road. Written comments can be delivered or mailed to: Supervisor Paula A. Mahan, 534 New Loudon Road, Latham, New York 12110.

Comments may be presented orally, in writing, or both at the two meetings.

Any questions regarding the police reform should be addressed to Town Attorney Michael Magguilli by email or 518-783-2704.