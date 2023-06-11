ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A time capsule was discovered on June 10 at City Hall in Albany. The removal of the Philip Schuyler statue earlier that day led to the capsule being unearthed.

Albany City Hall shared that when the statue was erected in the 1920s, it was mentioned by local media at the time that a time capsule had been placed at the base of the statue. After over six hours of work, the City of Albany’s Department of General Services removed the concrete foundation that the statue resided on, and discovered a copper-colored box made of an unconfirmed material, encased in a larger box also made of an unconfirmed material.

DGS was able to remove the top of the larger box, open the smaller box, and safely remove the time capsule’s contents. The box contained letters, maps, and memorabilia from as early as the 19th century.