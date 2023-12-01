LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What started as a simple sign replacement turned into a fun project that will be enjoyed for years to come. Officials in Loudonville buried a time capsule behind the new stone wall on Route 9, which welcomes people into the village.

The group included some historical artifacts, local newspapers, and a COVID test kit to show future generations what the area was like in 2023.

“It’s a fabulous opportunity for the town to be able to document a day in the life of the town of Colonie now so our grandchildren can see what it was like,” Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said.

The time capsule is scheduled to be opened again in 50 years.