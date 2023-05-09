ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hall of Fame running back and Buffalo Bills’ legend Thurman Thomas will deliver a keynote address at the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) Breakfast of Champions, taking place on Wednesday from 7:15 to 9:15 a.m. The breakfast is taking place at the Desmond Albany Crowne Plaza Hotel, and tickets for the event can be purchased online.

The event looks to honor the champions who help support PAL every year. Members to be honored include Arielle King as an Alumni Hall of Fame Inductee, Honorable Kelly Kimbrough as an Honorary Lifetime Member Recognition, Kaweeda Adams as a community supporter, John Phillips and John Queenan as community advocates, and more.

Thomas played 13 seasons in the NFL, 12 with the Buffalo Bills. He would win the MVP Award in 1991, beating out Bills’ teammate and quarterback Jim Kelly, and earn Offensive Player of the Year honors as well. Thomas was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.